Play

The Cowboys will place Williams (knee) on injured reserve Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered a torn ACL during Thanksgiving's loss to the Bills, and he'll spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve as a result. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys have signed Caleb Benenoch to the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories