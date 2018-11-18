Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to be available to play, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

While Williams looks ready to return to the field after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his right knee less than two weeks ago, he'll be eased into the mix in a backup capacity. When Williams was sidelined in last week's win over the Eagles, Xavier Su'a-Filo stepped in as the starting left guard and was impressive, allowing him to garner another assignment. With that in mind, don't expect Williams to see many snaps Sunday unless Su'a-Filo or Zack Martin (knee) get injured or require a breather.