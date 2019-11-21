Play

Williams (knee) is participating in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he appears to be headed for a similar designation on Thursday's injury report. The starting left guard is working to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery undergone November 11, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he were ultimately ruled out for Week 12, but it's certainly encouraging to see him making quick progress. Xavier Su'a-Filo will slot into the starting lineup as long as Williams is unable to go.

