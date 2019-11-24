Cowboys' Connor Williams: Making strong recovery
Williams (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 11, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be making a remarkable recovery as he was originally a candidate for injured reserve. If Williams does suit up, he will likely assume his normal role as the team's starting left guard. Official word on Williams' status will arrive an hour and a half prior to kickoff.
