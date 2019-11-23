Cowboys' Connor Williams: Officially questionable
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Williams strung together three consecutive practices with a limited workload to close out the week and is looking like a game-time decision Sunday. Xavier Su'a-Filo would presumably be in line to replace him at left guard should he ultimately end up not playing.
