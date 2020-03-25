Play

Williams reiterated Tuesday that he's began on-field exercises in his rehab from a torn ACL, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Williams is now 13 weeks removed from the injury that he suffered in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving loss to the Bills. He told Marvez that he's making strong progress and is still on track to play Week 1 of the 2020 season. If healthy, he's expected to assume the starting left guard role.

