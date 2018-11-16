Cowboys' Connor Williams: Questionable for Week 11
Williams (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams was a limited participant in practice all week, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against Atlanta. The rookie second-round pick underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week, and appears to be progressing towards a speedy recovery. If Williams is unable to suit up Week 11, one of Adam Redmond or Xavier Su'a-Filo will slot in at the starting left guard position.
