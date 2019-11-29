Play

Williams is out for the season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Bills and is now lost for the season. Williams will undergo surgery within the next few weeks. Xavier Su'a-Filo is set to step into the starting role at left guard for the Cowboys.

