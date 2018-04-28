Cowboys' Connor Williams: Texas product heads to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

Williams was one of the nation's most highly-regarded offensive tackles for Texas, but in Dallas he's expected to play left guard, which would keep La'el Collins at right tackle. Williams (6-foot-5, 296 pounds) doesn't have the length to project conventionally at tackle with his 33-inch arms, but the fact that he's an elite athlete at guard (5.05-second 40, 34-inch vertical) make him a good fit for where the NFL game is generally headed. He could help Dallas get its offensive line back to its pre-2017 level.