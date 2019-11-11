Play

Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, but there's optimism he'll avoid injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Xavier Su'a-Filo is a capable backup and he's the presumed starter in Williams' absence. It sounds like the hope is for the latter to return in time to make a late season playoff push.

