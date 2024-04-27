The Cowboys selected Beebe in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Taking offensive linemen from Kansas State is rarely a bad idea and Beebe is the latest one to make it to the league with immense potential. He had second-round grade by many scouts thanks to his All-American-level play for his final two years in the Little Apple. Beebe is squat and strong at 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds, and he carries a mean streak. His immediate projection is difficult to figure given the Cowboys' depth at guard, but he should be the heir apparent to the 33-year-old Zack Martin.