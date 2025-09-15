Beebe is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2024 third-round pick from Kansas State exited the Week 2 win in the fourth quarter and is now expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. With Beebe set to be sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks, Brock Hoffman is likely to step in and start at center for the Cowboys.