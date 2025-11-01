Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Saturday that Beebe (ankle) is on track to return for Monday night's matchup against the Cardinals, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Kansas State product appears set to return in Week 9 after missing the Cowboys' last six games due to an ankle injury. However, he must still be activated to Dallas' active roster in order to suit up Monday night. If active as expected, Beebe will likely operate as the Cowboys' top center.