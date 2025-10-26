Beebe (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Beebe was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. He was limited in practice all week, and he's not quite ready to return from an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Giants. Beebe will look to increase his practice participation and be activated from IR ahead of the Cowboys' Week 9 clash against the Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 3. Brock Hoffman will continue to start at center for the Cowboys for as long as Beebe is sidelined.