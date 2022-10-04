Rush is set to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Rams with Dak Prescott (thumb) having yet to make enough progress in his recovery to play this weekend, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas formally signed Will Grier -- who had backed up Rush in each of the previous three contests -- from the practice squad Tuesday, which supports the notion that Prescott isn't on track to be available even as an emergency No. 2 option. A return Week 6 against the Eagles is still a realistic possibility for Prescott, but Rush will get at least one more chance to direct the Dallas offense. Rush has been a competent caretaker while leading the Cowboys to wins of the Bengals, Giants and Commanders. He has yet to commit a turnover this season and has completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt and four touchdowns.