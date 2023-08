Rush completed 10 of 12 passes for 83 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

The 29-year-old got the start at quarterback with Dak Prescott being held out of the Cowboys' preseason opener and was efficient on three drives, although none of them resulted in points for Dallas. Rush remains the favorite to serve as the No. 2 QB behind Prescott this season, but a big showing from Will Grier on Saturday has kept the competition alive for now.