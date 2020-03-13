Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Gets RFA tender
The Cowboys gave Rush a restricted free agent tender, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old backup quarterback has played 26 offensive snaps in three seasons with Dallas, last throwing a pass in a regular-season game in 2017. Rush was shaky during preseason play the past two years, so it won't come as any surprise if the Cowboys bring in competition for the No. 2 QB job. To that effect, Clayton Thorson spent most of 2019 on the team's practice squad and then signed a reserve/futures contract at the end of the season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Solid preseason continues•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Set as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees bulk of action in first preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees minimal action as rookie•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees first NFL action in Sunday's rout•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Wins backup QB job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...