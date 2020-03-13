Play

The Cowboys gave Rush a restricted free agent tender, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old backup quarterback has played 26 offensive snaps in three seasons with Dallas, last throwing a pass in a regular-season game in 2017. Rush was shaky during preseason play the past two years, so it won't come as any surprise if the Cowboys bring in competition for the No. 2 QB job. To that effect, Clayton Thorson spent most of 2019 on the team's practice squad and then signed a reserve/futures contract at the end of the season.

