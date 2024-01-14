Rush (illness) is listed as active ahead of Sunday's playoff matchup against the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Rush was deemed questionable due to an ailment Friday after avoiding the Cowboys' injury reports Wednesday and Thursday. While the nature of this issue was never disclosed, the 30-year-old will once again be available as the team's backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott for Sunday's wild-card game. Rush has seen action in mop-up duty during seven games this season, completing 18 of 24 passes for 144 yards and one interception.