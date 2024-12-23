Rush completed 26 of 35 passes for 292 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Rush delivered arguably his best showing of the season to lead Dallas to an upset win in primetime. He completed five passes of more than 20 yards, including 52 and 34-yard deep completions to CeeDee Lamb, to average 8.3 yards per attempt. Rush also avoided mistakes, as he didn't turn the ball over and was sacked just once. The only disappointing aspect of the showing was that he found the end zone only one time on a 10-yard connection with Jalen Tolbert late in the first quarter.