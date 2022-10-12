The Cowboys are preparing for Rush and not Dak Prescott (thumb) to start Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

While the Cowboys aren't completing dismissing the idea of Prescott putting an end to his four-game absence this weekend, McCarthy noted that the franchise signal-caller will only do "light throwing" on the sideline Wednesday during Dallas' first official Week 6 practice, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Unless Prescott's surgically repaired thumb shows dramatic healing in the next two days that allows him to grip the football and throw at optimal velocity without inhibition, Rush looks as though he'll be making his fifth consecutive start. The Cowboys have thus far gone 4-0 under Rush's stewardship, though much of the credit during that unbeaten run goes to the team's stalwart defense. For his part, Rush hasn't turned the ball over and has thrown for four touchdowns, but he's averaging a so-so 7.4 yards per attempt while completing 61.9 percent of his passes.