Rush completed 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.

The backup quarterback remarkably won his second straight start for Dallas after he guided the team to a Week 8 victory last year against Minnesota. Much of Rush's production came in a dynamic first quarter that saw the Cowboys jump out to a 14-3 lead, including a nine-yard TD strike to Noah Brown, but after the Bengals rallied to tie it 17-17 late in the fourth, he led his squad on a final scoring drive with less than a minute left to set up a game-winning field goal by Brett Maher. With Dak Prescott (thumb) sidelined for at least a couple more games and probably longer, Rush will get a chance to prove he's more than a one-game wonder in Week 3 against a Giants defense that just held Baker Mayfield to less than 150 passing yards.