Rush is expected to step in as Dallas' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals with Dak Prescott likely to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to address a fractured right hand, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott exited in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' season-opening 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay over the weekend after suffering the injury when his hand struck the helmet of Buccaneers defender Shaquil Barrett. Rush stepped in to finish the contest, completing seven of 13 attempts for 64 yards while taking two sacks. Once Prescott is officially placed on injured reserve in the coming days, Rush, who was elevated from the practice squad Sunday, is expected to be formally signed to the 53-man roster. Will Grier is another candidate to be promoted from the practice squad to provide depth behind Rush, but during Prescott's upcoming absence, expect Dallas to look outside the organization to add at least one more quarterback to the 53-man roster or to he practice squad to restore numbers at the position. Over 11 contests (one start) during his six-year NFL career, Rush has been a capable game manager with a 60.3 percent completion rate for 7.7 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and one interception, but he doesn't present much of a threat as a scrambler and is likely to preside over a run-heavy offense led by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard while Prescott is on the mend. Rush's fantasy appeal thus appears to be limited to two-quarterback and superflex formats, and he may be only a low-end lineup option in those formats while he's serving as Dallas' starter.