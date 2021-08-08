Rush missed Saturday's joint practice with the Rams due to a shoulder injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Dak Prescott (shoulder) not in attendance for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Rush was the second Cowboys quarterback on the field after backup Garrett Gilbert and ahead of fellow reserve Ben DiNucci. Rush completed eight of 13 passes for 70 yards, but he apparently came out the other side with a health concern. He'll aim to get healthy for the team's next preseason game Friday in Arizona.