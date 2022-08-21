Rush completed three of six pass attempts for 32 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Cowboys' 32-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

Rush started his second straight exhibition, but he saw less work than during the preseason-opening loss to the Broncos a week earlier when he went 12-for-20 passing for 84 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The Central Michigan product played the first two offensive series before calling it a night, and he heads into the exhibition finale against the Seahawks on Friday seemingly locked into the No. 2 job.