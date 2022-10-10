Rush completed 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards without a touchdown of interception in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.

He also lost one yard on four carries. The 28-year-old quarterback had a poor performance from a fantasy perspective, but Rush didn't need to be a hero with the defense and running game carrying the load. Dak Prescott (thumb) has yet to show the progress in his recovery he'd need to in order to get back on the field, which likely leaves Rush under center once again in Week 6 in what's become a huge NFC East showdown with the undefeated Eagles.