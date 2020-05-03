Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Roster spot in jeopardy
Rush could see his Cowboys tenure come to an end after the team signed Andy Dalton to be Dak Prescott's backup Saturday.
An undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017, Rush has held down the No. 2 QB spot behind Prescott but has only attempted three regular-season passes in three years. With a solid veteran in Dalton now on hand, and 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci available as a developmental option for new coach Mike McCarthy if the club wants to carry a third quarterback on the gameday roster, there would appear to be no room for Rush as well.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Signs RFA tender•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Gets RFA tender•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Solid preseason continues•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Set as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees bulk of action in first preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees minimal action as rookie•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...