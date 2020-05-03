Rush could see his Cowboys tenure come to an end after the team signed Andy Dalton to be Dak Prescott's backup Saturday.

An undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017, Rush has held down the No. 2 QB spot behind Prescott but has only attempted three regular-season passes in three years. With a solid veteran in Dalton now on hand, and 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci available as a developmental option for new coach Mike McCarthy if the club wants to carry a third quarterback on the gameday roster, there would appear to be no room for Rush as well.