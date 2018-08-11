Rush completed 15 of 23 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers.

The second-year QB is in a camp battle with fifth-round pick Mike White to be Dak Prescott's No. 2, and at least on Thursday, Rush looked like the better man for the job. White will get his chances this preseason, but whichever of them becomes the game-day backup will still have very little fantasy value barring an injury to Prescott.