Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Set as No. 2 quarterback
Head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that Rush will enter the season as the backup quarterback, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rush has not been a standout backup for the Cowboys since joining the team last season, but Garrett went on to praise Rush's body of work since the start of the offseason. Should starter Dak Prescott suffer an injury at any point this season, Dallas will not be in great standing with Rush as its current backup.
