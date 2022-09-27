Rush completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Rush completed all five of his pass attempts for 64 yards on a drive that ended in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown to tie the game late in the third quarter. One possession later, Rush completed seven passes for 65 yards and connected with CeeDee Lamb for a one-yard score to give the Cowboys the lead. Rush has been relied upon primarily as a game manager in the absence of Dak Prescott (thumb), but he has led the Cowboys to two victories in each of his two starts.