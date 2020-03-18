Play

Rush signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys have opted to lock Rush up for 2020 via a restricted free agent tender, putting him on track to return as the team's No. 2 option behind Dak Prescott. It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will bring in competition for the backup gig during the offseason, and it's worth noting that Clayton Thorson will be retained for at least another year after having signed a reserve/futures contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories