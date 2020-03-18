Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Signs RFA tender
Rush signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys have opted to lock Rush up for 2020 via a restricted free agent tender, putting him on track to return as the team's No. 2 option behind Dak Prescott. It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will bring in competition for the backup gig during the offseason, and it's worth noting that Clayton Thorson will be retained for at least another year after having signed a reserve/futures contract.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Gets RFA tender•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Solid preseason continues•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Set as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees bulk of action in first preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees minimal action as rookie•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees first NFL action in Sunday's rout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...