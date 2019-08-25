Rush completed 15 of 25 passes for 173 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

The third-year QB has played error-free, if not exactly electric, football this preseason, completing 61.2 percent of his passes (41-for-67) for 408 yards (6.1 YPA) with a 1:0 TD:INT through three games. Unless the Cowboys front office looks outside the organization when rosters get cut down for a veteran alternative, Rush appears locked into the No. 2 spot behind Dak Prescott on the depth chart.