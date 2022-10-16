Rush will serve as the Cowboys' starting quarterback Sunday at Philadelphia with Dak Prescott (thumb) inactive.

Such was the expectation, but Prescott may have put himself in a position to return Week 7 versus the Lions after going through a throwing session ahead of Sunday's game. In the meantime, though, Rush will receive a fifth consecutive start, the first four of which resulted in Cowboys wins. During those performances, he completed 62 percent of his passes (65 of 105) for 705 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

