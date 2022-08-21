Coach Mike McCarthy said Rush will start Saturday's preseason game at the Chargers with Dak Prescott not suiting up, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Like he did preseason Week 1 at Denver, Rush will get the nod first under center for the Cowboys. In that contest, he complete 12 of 20 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding nine-yard carry. Once Rush is done for the contest, Will Grier will enter for him, with Ben Dinucci working the fourth quarter.