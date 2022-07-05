Rush is expected to be the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback this season behind Dak Prescott, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old could face a camp challenge for the job from Will Grier, who was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019, but Rush earned a lot of goodwill by leading the Cowboys to victory in his lone start last year, Week 8 against the Vikings. If Prescott stays healthy in 2022, however, his backup isn't likely to see much work, regardless of who it is.