Rush completed just 18 of 38 pass attempts for 181 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

Rush was harassed from start to finish, resulting in his worst outing since being forced to take over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback in Week 2. The 28-year-old had flourished as a game manager with four touchdowns and no turnovers over his last four starts before getting exposed by Philadelphia's secondary Sunday. Rush's run as starter may come to a close ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Lions, as Dak Prescott (thumb) was able to get in a throwing session before Sunday's primetime loss. The quarterback situation in Dallas should become clearer as we progress through the upcoming practice week.