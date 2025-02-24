Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the team thinks highly of Rush but won't necessarily re-sign him, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

"You know how much we think of [Rush]," Jones said. "We just don't know what he's going to cost. When we're paying [Prescott what we're paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there." Jones also hinted at the likelihood of third-stringer Trey Lance moving on to a new team, potentially leaving the Cowboys to sort through rookies or bottom-of-the-barrel veterans for the backup QB work in 2025. Rush has won nine of 14 starts in his career, likely putting him near the top of the backup market even though he's 31 years old.