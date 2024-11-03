Rush completed 13 of 25 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown after replacing Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons. He also threw a two-point conversion and gained four yards on his only carry.

Prescott left at the end of the third quarter, leaving Rush to try and mount a comeback from a 27-13 deficit. The Cowboys' No. 2 QB managed to produce points inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter on his third and final drive, hitting Jalen Tolbert for a four-yard TD and then CeeDee Lamb for a two-point conversion, but Dallas couldn't recover the subsequent onside kick. Prescott is headed for an MRI on Monday, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, and if he's ruled out for a Week 10 tilt against the Eagles, Rush would likely get the start, with Trey Lance backing him up.