Rush completed 16 of 31 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for five yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Rush had a harder time than might have been envisioned against a Bengals defense that did a solid job in coverage for the most part and also compiled three sacks in addition to a second-quarter interception at Cincinnati's four-yard line. The veteran backup did start of in positive fashion with an 11-yard touchdown toss to CeeDee Lamb on fourth down in the first quarter, and he added a three-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks early in the third quarter. Rush also took a sack and threw high to Jake Ferguson on the Cowboys' final chance in the fourth quarter to turn the ball over on downs. Rush will aim to get back on track in a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers.