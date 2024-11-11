Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday that Rush will start next Monday's game against the Texans, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

In his first start of the 2024 regular season, subbing in for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), Rush completed 13 of his 23 passing attempts for 45 yards, while rushing twice for two yards with two lost fumbles in the Cowboys' 34-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Despite the rough outing, which saw fellow QB Trey Lance replace him in the blowout, the Cowboys will give Rush at least another start, though it it is worth noting that the team is expected to add another signal caller in the coming days. In any case, while Rush isn't a high-percentage fantasy option in Week 11, he could serve as a plug in for those dealing with bye week issues or injuries at the quarterback position.