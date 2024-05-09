Crooms is expected to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Crooms spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Western Michigan before transferring to Minnesota ahead of redshirt senior season. The 6-foot wideout put up 101 receptions for 1,582 yards and 11 touchdowns across 2021 and 2022, but he produced just 28 catches for 376 yards across 13 games in 2023. Crooms will join fellow undrafted free agent wideout Cam Johnson for the Cowboys' rookie minicamp this coming Friday and Saturday.