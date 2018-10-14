Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Accounts for three TDs versus Jaguars
Prescott completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Jaguars. He also carried 11 times for 82 yards and another score in the 40-7 win.
Prescott connected time and again with Cole Beasley, who accounted for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He also notched a career high rushing yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season with a 17-yard run in the first quarter. Prescott avoided turning the ball over against the vaunted Jags defense and now has six total touchdowns compared to zero interceptions through three home games this season. He hasn't been quite as successful on the road to this point and will look to change that next Sunday against the Redskins.
