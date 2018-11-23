Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Accounts for three touchdowns
Prescott completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns Thursday against the Redskins. He also carried six times for 18 yards and a touchdown during the 31-23 win.
Prescott completed 71 percent of his pass attempts and averaged 9.3 yards per attempt as he set a new season high in passing yardage. He was having a rather pedestrian game until the third quarter, when he connected with Amari Cooper for touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards on back-to-back drive. Prescott also continued a string of nice contributions as a ball carrier, scoring his fifth rushing touchdown in the last six games with a nifty five-yard run in the fourth. He's playing his best football of the season and will need to keep it up next Thursday against the high-flying Saints.
