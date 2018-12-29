Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Acknowledges possibility of rest

Prescott said he plans to play every snap Sunday against the Giants, but he acknowledged the possibility that doesn't happen, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.

Locked in as the No. 4 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys seemingly intend to use their usual starters but likely will sub players out at some point in the game. Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have both said they're ready to handle their usual workloads, while star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence took a more realistic approach, saying there's no way he will play all four quarters, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Prescott seems to be in line for the Week 17 start, but there's a good chance Cooper Rush eventually fills in at quarterback.