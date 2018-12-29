Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Acknowledges possibility of rest
Prescott said he plans to play every snap Sunday against the Giants, but he acknowledged the possibility that doesn't happen, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.
Locked in as the No. 4 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys seemingly intend to use their usual starters but likely will sub players out at some point in the game. Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have both said they're ready to handle their usual workloads, while star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence took a more realistic approach, saying there's no way he will play all four quarters, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Prescott seems to be in line for the Week 17 start, but there's a good chance Cooper Rush eventually fills in at quarterback.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in division-clinching win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in losing effort•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Posts enormous line in victory•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Turns in efficient outing•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Accounts for three touchdowns•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Scores rushing touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...