Prescott is ready for Sunday's game against Detroit, with Cowboys president Jerry Jones noting Friday that the quarterback "looked the part" during practice this week, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott has been a full practice participant all week and is cleared to make his return against a Lions defense that ranks dead last in both points and yards allowed per game. The veteran QB takes over a relatively healthy Dallas offense, with LT Tyron Smith (IR - knee) the only starter sidelined now that Prescott is back. Prescott missed the past five games with a fractured thumb.