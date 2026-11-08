Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 335 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for one yard in the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Prescott had a couple of bumps in the road against an inconsistent Colts defense, but the veteran signal-caller, who was also working without George Pickens (hamstring), still found his way to his third 300-yard effort of the season. Prescott unsurprisingly bestowed plenty of attention on CeeDee Lamb, who ultimately was responsible for 10 of his completions, 195 of his yards and one of his two TDs. Prescott also connected with Jake Ferguson for a 10-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter, and the one blemish on the star quarterback's day was a fumble on a sack at his own 16-yard line that led to a Colts touchdown. Prescott has at least one touchdown pass in every game heading into a Week 10 home showdown against the 49ers next Sunday.