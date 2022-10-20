Prescott (thumb) remained a full practice participant Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After logging a second consecutive uncapped session, Prescott met with the media Thursday. When asked if he was slated to start Sunday against the Lions, he told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, "I am. I think anyway." While coach Mike McCarthy has yet to confirm as much, Prescott is trending toward resuming his role as the Cowboys' No. 1 quarterback this weekend after missing the last five games due to a fractured right thumb.