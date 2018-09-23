Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another lackluster performance

Prescott completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for just 168 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-13 loss at Seattle. He also rushed two times for 21 yards.

Prescott once again had a tough time generating much offense, failing to orchestrate a touchdown drive until midway through the fourth quarter. His struggles haven't been isolated to the 2018 season though, as he posted an ugly 1:4 TD:INT ratio over the final three weeks of last year. With a retooled and only moderately talented receiving corps, it's hard to get excited about Prescott moving forward. His rushing ability does help his fantasy value to a certain degree, however. The third-year quarterback has a nice matchup in Week 4, facing the Lions, who have not played well on defense so far in 2018.