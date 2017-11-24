Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another poor effort Thursday
Prescott completed 20 of 27 passes for 179 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.
He did have a long TD run called back due to a holding penalty, but otherwise Prescott was once again ineffective, and the Cowboys' offense seems to have fallen completely apart without Ezekiel Elliott. The second-year QB will get a few extra days to try and figure out how to turn things around before Week 13's home tilt against Washington.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bullied by Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Under constant pressure in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Three total touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Passes for season-low yardage total•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Dominates 49ers on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Totals four touchdowns Sunday•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...