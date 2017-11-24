Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another poor effort Thursday

Prescott completed 20 of 27 passes for 179 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

He did have a long TD run called back due to a holding penalty, but otherwise Prescott was once again ineffective, and the Cowboys' offense seems to have fallen completely apart without Ezekiel Elliott. The second-year QB will get a few extra days to try and figure out how to turn things around before Week 13's home tilt against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop