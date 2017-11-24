Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another poor effort Thursday

Prescott completed 20 of 27 passes for 179 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

He did have a long TD run called back due to a holding penalty, but otherwise Prescott was once again ineffective, and the Cowboys' offense seems to have fallen completely apart without Ezekiel Elliott. The second-year QB will get a few extra days to try and figure out how to turn things around before Week 13's home tilt against Washington.