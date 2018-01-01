Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another quiet performance in Sunday's win
Prescott completed 17 of 30 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown while running the ball twice for 16 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Eagles.
His 20-yard TD strike to Brice Butler early in the fourth quarter accounted for the only points in a game that meant little to either team. Prescott finished his second NFL campaign with fewer passing yards, fewer touchdowns, a lower completion percentage, a lower YPA and more INTs than he did as a rookie, but his rushing contributions helped keep his fantasy value afloat. The Cowboys will likely make it a priority to generate more of a vertical threat in 2018, but as yet Prescott hasn't demonstrated that he's capable of carrying the team's offense for any meaningful stretch.
