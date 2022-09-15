Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Prescott (thumb) will need at least 7-to-10 days of healing before he's cleared to resume football activities, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured right thumb, and though the procedure was considered a success by all accounts, the Cowboys likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for the quarterback's return to game action until he's ready to do some gripping and throwing of the football. For his part, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott won't be placed on injured reserve, which would seem to imply that the team is optimistic the quarterback will miss three games rather than the minimum of four that an IR stint would entail. A potential 3-to-4-week recovery timeline would be a major boon for Prescott after initial reports suggested the star signal-caller would be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks when he fractured the thumb in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Cooper Rush is in line to start for the Cowboys in Sunday's game against the Bengals and will likely remain atop the depth chart for the duration of Prescott's absence.